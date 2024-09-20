1 stabbed on CTA Orange Line train in Loop; Pink Line service suspended

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was seriously injured in a stabbing on a CTA Orange Line train in the Loop Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The CTA has suspended Pink Line service from Polk to the Loop and service on the Orange Line is also disrupted.

Police said a 32-year-old man was on a train at about 4:30 a.m. when two male suspects took out a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim in the left side.

The victim and the suspects got off the train at the Washington/Wells station, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.

