11th annual 'Party 4 Peace' honors life of teen Chicago gun violence victim Hadiya Pendleton

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a massive celebration Saturday for the life of Hadiya Pendleton.

The 15-year old was shot and killed at a South Side park in 2013, just days after performing at President Barack Obama's second inauguration.

The 11th annual "Party 4 Peace" was held in her honor. It was originally supposed to happen at Pendleton Park, but rain moved the event indoors.

Hadiya's mother, Cleo Pendleton, says the party is meant to bring people together and end gun violence. She recently joined ABC7 in studio to talk more about the event.

Sunday would have been Hadiya's 27th birthday.

