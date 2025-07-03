15-year-old bicyclist killed in unincorporated Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash: sheriff

A 15-year-old bicyclist was killed in an unincorporated Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

A 15-year-old bicyclist was killed in an unincorporated Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

A 15-year-old bicyclist was killed in an unincorporated Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

A 15-year-old bicyclist was killed in an unincorporated Crystal Lake hit-and-run crash, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A 15-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in the northwest suburbs, police said.

Two 15-year-olds were biking south on Terra Cotta Road, near the intersection of Deering Oaks Lane in unincorporated Crystal Lake, just after 9:30 p.m., when a vehicle hit one of the bikers from behind, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle kept driving, the sheriff's office said.

The teen was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry, where he died, police said.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Berwyn, police searching for person of interest

The biker who was hit did have a red taillight that was activated on his bike, police said.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office are investigating.

The boy was not immediately identified, and police did not immediately provide any additional information about the vehicle involved.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.