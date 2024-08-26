High school soccer star gunned down in Little Village 1 week before senior year, team captain debut

Juan Salgado, 17, is being remembered as star soccer player at Juarez Community Academy after his Little Village, Chicago shooting death last week.

Juan Salgado, 17, is being remembered as star soccer player at Juarez Community Academy after his Little Village, Chicago shooting death last week.

Juan Salgado, 17, is being remembered as star soccer player at Juarez Community Academy after his Little Village, Chicago shooting death last week.

Juan Salgado, 17, is being remembered as star soccer player at Juarez Community Academy after his Little Village, Chicago shooting death last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday would have been Juan Salgado's first day of his senior year of high school.

The 17-year-old also would have become the captain of the school's soccer team.

His loved ones are now remembering him as a star player.

Monday afternoon's vigil began with a prayer as the teen's teammates, family and friends came together near the soccer field at Pilsen's Juarez Community Academy, where he attended.

Salgado was shot and killed one week ago Monday shortly after leaving soccer practice at Harrison Park.

Salgado's family told ABC7 he was driving a teammate home in Little Village after that friend showed up to practice sick.

That's when, police said, a truck pulled up to Salgado's car near 26th and Hamlin and someone inside started shooting.

Salgado later died at the hospital. His father spoke in Spanish during the gathering.

Salgado's family was left in tears while embracing his teammates.

Family members said the teenager used to play for the Chicago Fire Youth Soccer Club and dreamed of one day playing soccer in college. He earned about 40 sports medals in his short life.

So far, police said, no one has been arrested for his murder.

Chicago shootings: Tracking gun violence in 2024, with live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood