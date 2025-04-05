Olympic figure skater and national champion Nancy Kerrigan holds workshop at Glenview Ice Center

Two-time Olympic figure skater and national champion Nancy Kerrigan held a workshop for youth skaters in Glenview, Illinois on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic figure skater and national champion Nancy Kerrigan held a workshop for youth skaters in Glenview, Illinois on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic figure skater and national champion Nancy Kerrigan held a workshop for youth skaters in Glenview, Illinois on Saturday.

Two-time Olympic figure skater and national champion Nancy Kerrigan held a workshop for youth skaters in Glenview, Illinois on Saturday.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Rising Glenview figure skaters who attended Saturday's special workshop will likely never forget it.

"I didn't really believe it was real. She looks so perfect. She skates so perfect, so I was really blown away," said figure skater Daria Stephany. "This is really a full-circle moment because Nancy is someone who's been in a household name my whole life."

Two-time Olympic figure skater and national champion Nancy Kerrigan was back on the ice on Saturday, hoping to inspire the next generation from the world stage to the Glenview Ice Center.

"She's going to be working on some edge drills as well as jumps and spins, working on exercises to help promote those skating skills," said Figure Skating Director Julie Brinskelle.

Dozens of budding skaters got some pointers from a pro whose history glistens on and off the ice.

"Nancy, for me, represents so much grace and strength and persistence, so it's really awesome," said Demi Parkinson with the Glenview Park District.

Stephany, 16, says getting the chance to learn directly from Kerrigan is something she will always cherish.

"I hope that I can, hopefully, one day, be as graceful as her and soak up all the information she can give today," Stephany said.

Sisters Nicole and Mariah Song are some of Glenview's youngest figure skaters, taking in every piece of advice from Kerrigan.

"I learned to backwards jump on one foot," Nicole said.

"It is very cool and very fun," Mariah said.

It is lesson for the books from a legend on the ice.