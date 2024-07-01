20-year-old NASCAR driver hosting diversity events ahead of Chicago Street Race

Lavar Scott is preparing to participate in the Chicago Street race in 2025.

Lavar Scott is preparing to participate in the Chicago Street race in 2025.

Lavar Scott is preparing to participate in the Chicago Street race in 2025.

Lavar Scott is preparing to participate in the Chicago Street race in 2025.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young NASCAR driver is hosting several events in Chicago surrounding diversity.

Lavar Scott, 20, was a teenager when he joined NASCAR's Driver for Diversity Program with Rev Racing in 2020.

Now a professional driver, he has raced in Datona, Phoenix, Kansas, Charlotte and many other cities.

This year, Scott will host a meet-and-greet at Muse Coffee Studio on Monday at 747 Western Avenue from 9 a.m. 11 a.m.

On Tuesday, the driver will host a STEAM event, where attendees will learn about how gaming is changing the motorsports industry. To RSVP for the event, click here.

Scott will participate at NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2025.

READ ALSO | 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend schedule, live concerts and festival information

To learn more about NASCAR's diversity program, click here.