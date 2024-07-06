2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race is full speed ahead: Schedule, closures, tickets, food options

2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend begins today we have everything you need to know from race times, street closures and food options.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's full speed ahead to the start of the second NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend.

Drivers will make their way around the 2.2 mile circuit in an around Grant Park Saturday.

About 2,000 concrete barriers have been brought in to shape this insane street course taking drivers on a tour throughout Chicago's loop.

With the iconic skyline as backdrop cars will race down major city streets like Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive reaching speeds of up to100 mph on the fast straightaways and taking tight turns around the challenging track.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace teamed up with Black McDonald's owner/operators for an event on the Near South Side before Chicaog Street Race 2024 kicks off Saturday.

New street closures went into effect on Friday.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m., northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road.

Southbound Michigan Avenue is closed between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive.

The northbound lane of Indiana Avenue is closed at 13th Street.

Monroe Street is closed between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

SEE ALSO | Chicago NASCAR race course route map, street closures, parking restrictions

Here's a rundown of events:

Gates open at 8:45 a.m.

The Nascar Xfinity Series race runs at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. That's a 50-lap course.

Qualifying sessions for the Cup Series race on Sunday will take place take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Buddy Guy performs on the Draftkings State from 1:15 p.m.to 2 p.m.

The Cup Series, which is a 75-lap race, will run at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Black Keys perform on the Draftkings Stage from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Chainsmokers take the stage at 8 p.m.

Chicago-centric NASCAR merch available this weekend

Legends Global Merchandise Senior Director Justin Bryant tells us about 2024 NASCAR merch available this weekend.

Meet the 1st African-American woman in NASCAR Cup Series pit crew

Brehanna Daniels is a graduate of NASCAR's Drive for Diversity program and the first African-American woman in a NASCAR Cup Series pit crew.

NASCAR embraces Chicago's rich culture, local scene in this year's event

This year, NASCAR is embracing Chicago's food scene by teaming up with Lettuce Entertain You, introducing restaurants like Josephine's and Bronzeville Winery to the mix.

Local restaurants to be featured at NASCAR event

Victor Love with Josephine's Southern Cookingand Mark Rand with North American Concessions partnered with NASCAR to bring together local restaurants to NASCAR Village in Butler Fie

And NASCAR Village at Butler Field is expanding this year. NASCAR is teaming up with Chicago Loop Alliance and JoRand to make sure Chicago's 77 neighborhoods are represented.

"We wanted the NASCAR to come in knowing that Chicago is rich in history and culture where it relates to the diversity of food," said Victor Love with Josephine's Southern Cooking.

There will be restaurants on site, local retailers and interactive NASCAR experiences for everyone to enjoy, ranging from Italian ice and fried chicken to tacos and ice cream.

What to expect from NASCAR KidsZone this year

Andrew Engle outlined all of the fun available for families inside the NASCAR Kids Zone.

"You can't come to a world-class city like Chicago and not include all the rich cultures and history of what Chicago has to offer," Love said.

READ MORE | 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race: Live updates

NASCAR says it is on a mission to ensure the community benefits from the races in hopes that folks who have never experienced NASCAR will want to check it out.

"We learned a lot last think this year again, really making sure that this is something for everyone. Youth tickets, kids 12 and under, are free on Saturday. We have that free experience in NASCAR Village of Butler Field," said Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese.

Single-day general admission tickets to the races start at $150 this year, and there is a free experience option near the track.

Local retailers featured at NASCAR Village