Chicago NASCAR race course route map, street closures, parking restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NASCAR Chicago Street Race returns for its second year on July 6 and 7, and with it will come extensive street closures, parking restrictions, re-routing and other disruptions to downtown Chicago.

Below you'll find a comprehensive guide to the race's route, already announced street closures, re-routes and restrictions, parking restrictions, sidewalk closures and other vital information on getting around the city during the festival weekend.

NASCAR Chicago 2024 route, street map

The starting and finish line of the 2024 NASCAR street course is facing south on South Columbus Drive in front of Buckingham Fountain. From there, drivers turn left on East Balbo Drive, right onto DuSable Lake Shore Drive, hook back around to go north on Columbus, turn left to go west on East Balbo drive, then South Michigan Avenue and around Congress Circle before turning right on to East Jackson Drive and another right back onto Columbus.

There will be two races on the course: The Loop 110, comprised of 50 laps, and the Grant Park 165, comprised of 75 laps.

Chicago street closures and parking restrictions

Pre-race activity in Grant Park:

Monday, June 10 : Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr.

: Ida B. Wells Dr. will close from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Balbo Dr. Wednesday, June 19 to Thursday, June 20 : Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled.

: Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Ave. from Congress Circle to Jackson Dr.to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled. Wednesday, June 26 - Beginning at 8 p.m. : Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle.

: Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle. Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7 p.m.: Curb lane closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd.

Significant street closures:

Thursday, June 27 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

- Beginning at 7 p.m. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

- Beginning at 8 a.m. Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open). Friday, June 28 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

- Beginning at 7 p.m. Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. Saturday, June 29 - Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

- Beginning at 7 p.m. Southbound lane closure on Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd. Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

- Beginning at 1 a.m. Closure of Columbus Dr. between Jackson Dr. and Roosevelt Rd. Closure of Jackson Dr. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Monday, July 1 - Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

- Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2. Tuesday, July 2 - Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

- Beginning at 6 a.m. Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St. Thursday, July 4 - Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

- Beginning at 9 p.m. Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Friday, July 5 - Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

NASCAR race weekend street closures: Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Available Race Day Routes (Streets may be closed by the City of Chicago, if deemed necessary.)

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

Loop streets that will remain open:

State Street

Dearborn Street

Clark Street

LaSalle Street

Wells Street

Franklin Street

Upper Wacker Drive

Lower Wacker Drive

Randolph Street

Washington Street

Madison Street

Roosevelt Road west of Michigan Avenue

18th Street

The sidewalk on Michigan Avenue will also remain open during the event, as will the Lakefront Path.

If you would like to access Museum Campus, including the Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium and Field Museum, during race weekend, you can do so on foot or by bike using the Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path. If you are vising by car, from the south you should exist DuSable Lake Shore Drive at 31st Street and take Fort Dearborn Drive north to access 18th Drive; from the north, access I-55 North/Stevenson Expressway and merge on to North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, then exit at 18th Drive.

Chicago street reopenings on Monday, July 8

Select streets will begin reopening following the conclusion of the event. All street closures are expected to remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

The priority streets to reopen are DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Columbus Drive.

Other street closures will remain in effect as demobilization of the track wall, fence, and viewing structures takes place.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will begin reopening Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with all NASCAR-related demobilization activity expected to conclude by end of day July 18th.

Streets with local access are only for residents, businesses and their employees.

Sidewalks to remain open throughout the set-up and tear-down: June 10 - July 18