Woman killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-294 in Des Plaines ID'd by medical examiner

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban crash on Interstate 294 left a woman dead on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Illinois State Police said the four-vehicle chain-reaction crash happened just before 4 p.m. near Golf Road in Des Plaines.

One driver was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later identified her as 76-year-old Bernice Pawilan of Ingleside.

Three other drivers were taken to hospital with injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash prompted investigators to temporarily close three left lanes on southbound I-294. All lanes have since reopened.

