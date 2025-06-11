360 Chicago unveils redevelopment plans for tops floors of former John Hancock building

360 Chicago has unveiled redevelopment plans for the 94th, 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock building at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

360 Chicago has unveiled redevelopment plans for the 94th, 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock building at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

360 Chicago has unveiled redevelopment plans for the 94th, 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock building at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

360 Chicago has unveiled redevelopment plans for the 94th, 95th and 96th floors of the former John Hancock building at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 360 Chicago has unveiled its plans to redevelop the top floors of the former John Hancock building.

The 95th and 96th floors have been vacant since the 2023 closure of The Signature Room restaurant.

Now, the 360 Chicago observation deck on the 94th floor will be expanding to include the level above. The 96th floor is being made available as a premium event space.

ABC7 got an inside look Wednesday of what's coming to the public at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

The plan is to unite all three floors, the 94th, 95th and 96th, with a three-story atrium, making the space one of few around the world to be a multi-story observation deck, and the only one in Chicago.

"It is the beginning of a new chapter for 360 Chicago," said Nichole Benloken, 360 Chicago managing director. "It's a chapter meant to touch the next generation."

"Our goal with the creation of the new exhibits is to bring the building to life in a new way," said Scott Duncan, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill partner. "We'll be blowing out this entire corner of the floor plan and creating a multi-story atrium."

Duncan is a partner at the architecture firm working to redesign the 95th and 96th floors sitting atop the former John Hancock Building. It comes in partnership with WB-Immersive, who's leading the consumer experience of the space.

Duncan said he can't give away yet what exhibits and experiences will exist in the space, but he said he knows how people will feel when they see it.

"No question that people will be impressed and have their minds blown," Duncan said.

The 95th and 96th floors, formerly the Signature Room restaurant which abruptly closed in 2023, were bought by 360 Chicago in 2024, and it's since been a waiting game to see what it will be.

"There's a ton of pressure to get, we take it seriously, yeah, like we're all Chicagoans. We want to get this right," Benloken said. "We want to honor the legacy of the building to the city, and we want to champion our city."

The transformation of the 30,000 square foot space is in the tens of millions, but those in charge say they know the investment is worth.

"I think we're going to turn the page into a new chapter here, where this building will remain vibrant, attractive, a destination for international tourists and for locals," 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said.

360 Chicago says they're welcoming in 60% more guests since Magnicity, the company who owns the space, took over in 2012.

"It will be a must-do in Chicago," Duncan said.

ABC7 was told the full experience is expected to open in the next 18 to 24 months.

