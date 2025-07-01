Safety advocates warn of dangers from fireworks ahead of 4th of July holiday

Ahead of the 4th of July, safety advocates in Chicago are warning of the dangers of fireworks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First responders and doctors in Chicago are warning about how quickly fireworks can turn dangerous.

Last year, more than 150 people were rushed to Chicago hospitals with firework injuries.

The real concern is sparklers, which seem harmless but are often handled by kids.

Fireworks safety advocates joined by doctors at the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital warned of the dangers of fireworks as many prepare to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

"She'll never be able to wear shorts or tank tops, without her scars showing from the skin graphs," Aileen Marquez, parent of a fireworks injury survivor, said.

A concerned Marquez talks about how it only took only a few seconds for some holiday fun to turn tragic after an accident left her then five- year old daughter with burns over 70-percent of her body.

It's another reason why the Chicago Fire Department demonstrated just how quickly a simple sparkler can become dangerous.

Fire officials say they account for the second highest percentage of injures behind firecrackers.

"Sparklers can reach temperatures up to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit, which is equivalent to putting a child's hand over stove burner," CFD Commanding Fire Marshal Ryan Rivera said.

Under the watchful eye of firefighters, there was a simulation of what would happen if a sparkler caught a child's clothing on fire.

The demonstration is meant to show the public the potentially deadly and lasting impact fireworks can have on families.

"It's very, very easy to let your guard down and people really don't realize the life of death consequences that I can bring," Margaret Vaughn with the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance said. "

Fire officials say every year thousands of children are injured by fireworks, firecrackers and sparklers.

Pediatric trauma surgeon Doctor Marion Henry says every year kids come to emergency rooms with fireworks injuries.

"If these were left to the professionals, the children I treat will not be walking around with a psychological, physical and emotional scars of burns, lacerations," Dr. Henry said.

Because of their acute sense of hearing our pets along with some of our friends and family members may suffer in silence.

Their acute sense of hearing makes dogs and cats vulnerable to loud fireworks. People with PTSD can be triggered by the loud sounds as well.

