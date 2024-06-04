5 hospitalized, including child in critical condition, when car crashes into Ashburn home: CFD

Five people are hospitalized, including a child in critical condition, when a car crashed into a home on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Five people are hospitalized, including a child in critical condition, when a car crashed into a home on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Five people are hospitalized, including a child in critical condition, when a car crashed into a home on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

Five people are hospitalized, including a child in critical condition, when a car crashed into a home on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are hospitalized, including a child in critical condition, when a car crashed into a home on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The crash happened shortly after noon in the 3800-block of West 84th Place in the city's Ashburn neighborhood. Chopper7 was over the scene of the rollover crash.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. Four adults were also hospitalized as a result of the crash, though their conditions were not immediately known.

It was also not known how many of the injured people had been in the home or in the car at the time of the crash.

Chicago police have not commented on the incident. It's not clear what caused the rollover crash.