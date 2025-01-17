5 injured in crash involving unmarked Chicago police car in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three police officers and two others were injured in a crash involving an unmarked squad car in the Morgan Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. in the 1500-block West 115th Street.

Police said an unmarked squad car was traveling with lights and sirens when it crashed with a red SUV in the intersection of 115th Street and Ashland Avenue.

The three officers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. Two people in the SUV were transported in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Police said no citations are pending from the crash.

