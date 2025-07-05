5-year-old boy dies after 'drowning incident' at Buffalo Grove pool on 4th of July: fire officials

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy died after a "drowning incident" in the north suburbs on Friday evening, fire officials said.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department said first responders were sent to the 100-block of Copperwood Drive for a report of an unresponsive child in a private residential pool around 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

When first responders arrived on the scene, a 5-year-old boy had been pulled from the water, and bystanders were performing CPR.

Paramedics starting working on the boy, who was a Plainfield resident.

The boy was transported in serious condition to Arlington's Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington, where he was pronounced dead.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department is calling the death a "drowning incident," and the Buffalo Grove Police Department is investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.