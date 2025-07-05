24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

5-year-old boy dies after 'drowning incident' at Buffalo Grove pool on 4th of July: fire officials

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 5, 2025 6:01PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy died after a "drowning incident" in the north suburbs on Friday evening, fire officials said.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department said first responders were sent to the 100-block of Copperwood Drive for a report of an unresponsive child in a private residential pool around 6:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

When first responders arrived on the scene, a 5-year-old boy had been pulled from the water, and bystanders were performing CPR.

Paramedics starting working on the boy, who was a Plainfield resident.

SEE ALSO | 5-year-old girl in critical condition after near-drowning incident in unincorp. Lemont: sheriff

The boy was transported in serious condition to Arlington's Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington, where he was pronounced dead.

The Buffalo Grove Fire Department is calling the death a "drowning incident," and the Buffalo Grove Police Department is investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW