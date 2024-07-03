50 will celebrate 4th of July as US citizens thanks to Hammond naturalization ceremony

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- As the nation's independence will be celebrated Thursday, dozens of people are celebrating their citizenship Wednesday.

Many were feeling a barrage of emotions on a day they'll remember forever.

Fifty Americans will celebrate the Fourth of July in northwest Indiana with a new sense of connection.

On Wednesday, they took the oath of allegiance at a naturalization ceremony in Hammond.

"I'm very happy. It's a dream that come true. Everyone dreams to be a U.S. citizen," Lujain Halawani-Rifai said.

Halawani-Rifai is Syrian, but never was able to live in her home country. Now, the U.S. is her home, and she and her husband are expecting their first child, who will be born American.

"I'm very excited; not only my husband is a U.S. citizen, and my son, my future son, will be a U.S. citizen. And now I am a U.S. citizen. So, it's very exciting for me," Halawani-Rifai said.

The citizens were welcomed by local dignitaries and educators.

"I hope you will diligently stay informed about the difficult issues facing our nation, and that you will always exercise your precious right to vote," said Rosalie Levinson, a Valparaiso University School of Law professor emerita.

And the judge overseeing the proceedings shared his own family's story. He is a first-generation American, and encouraged the new citizens.

"Work hard, further your ambitions and actively participate and contribute to community in which you live. I'm confident you will experience the American dream," Northern District of Illinois Judge Abizer Zanzi said.

The Kiais came to the U.S. as nursing students from Kenya 30 years ago.

Their children were born here.

Stephen Kiai will actually be part of a naturalization ceremony in two weeks.

"Most Americans don't understand how blessed they are; they don't understand they have in this country," Kiai said.

But Wednesday is memorable for Pauline Kieme-Kiai for many reasons.

"Today is my birthday, and it is also my 27th wedding anniversary and I got my citizenship, so three," Pauline Kieme-Kiai said. "And tomorrow is Independence Day, so I have a lot celebrations."

Wednesday's event in Hammond was part of a wave of naturalization ceremonies organized by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services nationwide.

In all, 11,000 will become new citizens this Fourth of July week.