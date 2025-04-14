Chicago Teachers Union to announce results of members' vote on CPS tentative deal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Results of the Chicago Teachers Union's vote on a tentative contract are expected to be released Monday.

This is the first CTU contract without a strike - in over a decade. If approved, the contract then heads to the CPS Board for final approval.

The full union voted on the tentative agreement over two days last week on Thursday and Friday.

The four-year deal includes: pay raises, increased staffing, new class size limits, more funding for sports, and additional staff positions like librarians, nurses, and social workers.

After more than 11 months of bargaining, CPS says it offers teachers the highest annual raises in more than 13 years.

The union says the deal is "the next step toward transforming our schools."

The teachers union plans to share those results of last week's vote at a news conference Monday morning at CTU headquarters.