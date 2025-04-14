Large fire erupts at Joliet facility near I-55 | LIVE

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews are battling a large fire at a facility in Joliet Monday morning.

The fire is at Rovanco Piping Systems on a frontage road near I55.

Video sent to ABC7 by a witness showed huge flames coming form the factory.

Witness Patrick Bernard said an explosion at a Joliet facility woke him up Monday morning.

Witnesses reported seeing huge flames from I-55 and one reported hearing an explosion.

Chopper7 flew above the scene, where the facility appeared leveled with flames continuing to burn.

Joliet resident Patrick Bernard lives nearby and said an explosion woke him up around 4:30 a.m.

"It was a very deep explosion, it rattle the windows," Bernard said.

Bernard said he heard several subsequent explosions and it appeared there was "nothing left" of the building.