Woodridge man among 6 indicted for allegedly faking armed robberies in immigration fraud scheme

Six pepole are facing federal fraud charges, accused of staging armed robberies as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

Six pepole are facing federal fraud charges, accused of staging armed robberies as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

Six pepole are facing federal fraud charges, accused of staging armed robberies as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

Six pepole are facing federal fraud charges, accused of staging armed robberies as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people have been indicted in Chicago federal court for a plot to stage armed robberies as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

Two of the defendants allegedly organized the fake robberies at restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores and gas stations in Chicago, several suburbs, and two other cities.

The four others paid thousands of dollars and arranged to be the victims.

The "victims" would then apply for U nonimmigrant status, or a U-via, which is set aside for victims of crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or the government in investigation or prosecution.

One of the defendants is from Woodridge, Ill., while others come from Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Florida.