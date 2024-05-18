WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woodridge man among 6 indicted for allegedly faking armed robberies in immigration fraud scheme

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 18, 2024 12:30AM
6 accused of staging armed robberies in immigrantion fraud scheme
Six pepole are facing federal fraud charges, accused of staging armed robberies as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people have been indicted in Chicago federal court for a plot to stage armed robberies as part of an immigration fraud scheme.

Two of the defendants allegedly organized the fake robberies at restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores and gas stations in Chicago, several suburbs, and two other cities.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The four others paid thousands of dollars and arranged to be the victims.

The "victims" would then apply for U nonimmigrant status, or a U-via, which is set aside for victims of crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or the government in investigation or prosecution.

One of the defendants is from Woodridge, Ill., while others come from Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Florida.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW