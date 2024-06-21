Nearly 600,000 portable chargers recalled by Consumer Product Safety Commission

According to the CSPC at least 120 over heatings have been reported.

NEW YORK -- Close to 600,000 portable chargers have been recalled for fire risk, says the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The "My Charge Power Hub All-in-One" chargers are the devices in question, after several incidents of them overheating while charging.

The overheating poses fire and burn hazards.

Mycharge says they received reports of two residential fires that caused significant property damage.

There are no reports of any injuries requiring medical attention.

The chargers were sold exclusively at Costco stores and Costco.com.

More information is available on the CSPC's website.