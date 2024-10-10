Naperville burglary suspects charged after leading police on expressway chase across Chicago

Downers Grove police followed suspects to NW Side White Castle after attempted residential burglary in Naperville, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a string of home burglaries across the western suburbs after they were arrested last week following a high-speed pursuit across Chicago on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The suspects, 45-year-old Rocky Miller and 21-year-old Vincent Ely, are now facing charges in an attempted burglary at a home Naperville and they appeared in court this week, the DuPage County State's Attorney said.

Miller was already on parole for conspiracy to commit residential burglary, officials said.

The two men were arrested last Friday afternoon following a high-speed pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway after a suburban police officer was struck by their vehicle, officials said. The suspects were wanted in connection to a string of more home burglaries across the western suburbs, according to Downers Grove police.

The wild police chase began on the city's Far Northwest Side before ending in a crash on the South Side seconds after the suspects got off the expressway, Chicago police said.

Officers from the Downers Grover Police Department, while surveilling the alleged criminals wanted for using Nissan Rogue in a home burglary in Downers Grove, witnessed them burglarize a home in unincorporated Kane County and another in Naperville earlier in day.

During the attempted burglary in the1600 block of Apache Drive in Naperville, the suspects entered through a rear door of a residence after they knocked on the front door and there was no answers, officials said. While inside, the men encountered a homeowner who screamed, leading the suspects to flee in their vehicle.

Investigators then followed suspects' Nissan Rogue to a White Castle parking lot in the in the 3200 block of West Addison Street in Irving Park, Chicago. Around 3:39 p.m., a Lincolnwood officer and his squad car were struck by the Nissan while attempting to take the suspects into custody. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, officials said.

The Nissan then fled the scene and onto the I-90 expressway. Chopper 7 was overhead as the car led Illinois State Police on a high-speed pursuit on the Dan Ryan Expressway all the way to the South Side.

During the police chase, the suspect ditched the Nissan Rogue and switched vehicles with the driver of a minivan before continuing in the chase, investigators told ABC7.

That minivan was eventually stopped by officers in a crash in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue, where two suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot chase. Chopper 7 captured at least one of the suspects being arrested.

Chicago police said the Nissan Rogue was later recovered.

"Thanks to the outstanding work of the Downers Grove Police Department, the two defendants have been arrested, charged and will be fully prosecuted," a statement from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin read in part. "The cooperation exhibited by the multiple agencies involved in this case is a testament to law enforcement not only in DuPage County, but all of our law enforcement partners."

Miller appeared in court Wednesday and Ely appeared in court Thursday. Both men were ordered by a judge to remain in custody until their trials.

Miller's next court date is October 29, and Ely's next court date is October 30, the DuPage County State's Attorney said.

The Downers Grove Police Department, Illinois State Police, the Chicago Police Department, and the Naperville Police Department continue to investigate incidents related to the residential burglaries and police chase.

No further information was immediately available.