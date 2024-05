Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-90 in Kane County, Illinois State Police say

An I-90 crash near the Randall Road Interchange in Kane County left a motorcyclist dead on Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

An I-90 crash near the Randall Road Interchange in Kane County left a motorcyclist dead on Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

An I-90 crash near the Randall Road Interchange in Kane County left a motorcyclist dead on Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

An I-90 crash near the Randall Road Interchange in Kane County left a motorcyclist dead on Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Monday night crash on Interstate 90 in Kane County, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Randall Road Interchange around 7 p.m. What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Westbound traffic was still being diverted off the interstate at 10 p.m. ISP did not say when lanes are expected to reopen to traffic.

Police did not immediately provide further information.