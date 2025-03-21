ABC7 Chicago's Tre Ward co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend' with Val Warner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," ABC7 Chicago reporter, Tre Ward guest co-hosted.

Val Warner and Tre Ward discussed Ward's new position as general assignment reporter at ABC7, winning Dancing with Chicago Celebrities and both of their fitness journeys.

Erica's Belle of the Ball Prom Send Off

Erica's Belle of the Ball Prom Send Off is back, and the submission deadline is fast-approaching.

Chi Gives Back is carrying out late entertainer, Erica Watson's legacy by hosting the Erica's Belle of the Ball Prom Send Off.

This initiative provides one high school young lady with a free prom send off, complete with everything that comes with an amazing prom experience, including hair, makeup and a dress.

The submission deadline is March 31. If you are interested in applying, visit chigivesback.com.

Shermann 'Dilla' Thomas

Shermann 'Dilla' Thomas talked about his new role at the DuSable Black History Museum.

Chicago's favorite urban historian, Shermann "Dilla" Thomas, talked with Warner and Ward about his new role at DuSable Black History Museum, his new show "You Don't Know Chi" and his favorite parts of Chicago history.

Alessi: Pulled Pork Tacos

Alessi and Tony's Fresh Market shared a pulled pork taco recipe Friday.

While you're watching college basketball, you might get a craving for a savory and sweet meal.

Tony's Fresh Market in Melrose Park has a special recipe for pulled pork tacos.

Recipe

Ingredients for pork:

3-4 lb. roasted pork butt bone-in

1 jar juice from Banana peppers

1/4 cup Alessi Balsamic vinegar

1 can Alessi whole peeled tomatoes

1 tablespoon Alessi tomato paste

1 tablespoon Alessi garlic puree

1 tablespoon Alessi all natural coarse sea salt

2 teaspoons Black pepper

Mix Alessi tomato paste, garlic coarse sea salt and black pepper together and rub on pork butt. Rub banana pepper juice across all surfaces of pork butt. Add Alessi whole peeled tomatoes and balsamic vinegar. Place pork butt in crock pot and slowly roast for 10 hours.

Ingredients for taco filling:

1 lb. fully cooked pulled pork

1/2 jar sweet banana pepper rings

1/4 lb. sliced onion

1 tablespoon Alessi Organic extra Virgin Olive oil

.25 oz. basil fresh julienned leaves

1/4 cup Alessi Raspberry Balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Alessi all natural coarse sea salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Pour Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the bottom of your pan. Place sliced onions and sweet banana peppers in pan. Once pork is ready, break it apart and take it off the bone. Proceed to place pork on top of onions and peppers in pan. Let this cook until ready.

Ingredients for slaw:

1 lb. ready cut coleslaw

.25 oz. basil fresh julienned leaves

1/4 cup Alessi Raspberry Balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons Alessi all natural coarse sea salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

Mix all ingredients together and let sit for at least three hours.

Spread pesto sauce on plated tortillas before adding pulled pork mix. Top the tacos with Alessi Raspberry Balsamic Vinegar coleslaw and Alessi Balsamic Vinegar.

Tony's Fresh Market

Craving fresh, unique flavors from around the world? Tony's Fresh Market can be a gateway to a global culinary adventure.

Immerse yourself in their vibrant produce department, where freshness meets international flair. Discover exotic fruits, seasonal delights and locally sourced gems, all bursting with flavor.

Indulge your senses at their deli, where handcrafted cheeses, savory charcuterie and mouthwatering olives await.

Step into their inviting bakery, where the aroma of freshly baked bread, pastries and decadent desserts will tempt any taste buds. From artisanal loaves to handcrafted cakes, their bakery is a feast for the senses.

Their meat department features premium cuts of beef, pork, poultry and seafood, all carefully selected for quality and freshness. Explore their international selection for unique flavors and cooking inspiration.

Embark on a culinary journey through their extensive selection of international foods. Discover exotic spices, flavorful sauces and authentic ingredients from around the globe.

Tony's Fresh Market is passionate about providing customers with the freshest selection to inspire their culinary creativity.

Roeper's Reviews

Here's what to spend money on this weekend.

'Snow White'- Spend

Disney's latest adaptation of "Snow White" got a "spend" from Roeper.

'Magazine Dreams' - Spend

Jonathan Majors stars in "Magazine Dreams," as a man who looks after his sick grandfather while trying to make it in the professional world of body building.

'The Alto Knights' - Spend

Robert de Niro has dual role in "The Alto Knights," as real-life rival mobsters in the 1950s.

Bite Bracket

Four matchups remain in 'Windy City's' tasty tournament of CHOMPians.

Four matchups remain in "Windy City's" tasty tournament of CHOMPians. The Bite Bracket is now entering its third round. Our favorite sandwich spots have unfortunately been sliced out of the competition in favor of pizza, hot dogs and burgers.

Head to the "Windy City" Facebook and Instagram pages to vote.