ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: May 2, 2025

Dionne spoke with the high school coach of the Bears' first pick Colston Loveland. ABC7 paid tribute to late Bears star Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

After being off last week because of the NFL Draft, ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller is back to discuss the Chicago Bears' draft.

Dionne spoke with the high school coach of the Bears' first pick, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland. ABC7 also heard from the other players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ABC7 also paid tribute to the late Bears star and NFL Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who died last week after a four-year battle with ALS.

Dionne caught up with Chicago Tribune Bears beat reporter Dan Wiederer. They discussed what can be expected from the Bears' new class in advance of next week's rookie camp.

The Chicago Sky will tip off their preseason schedule against Brazil. The Sky will take the court on the LSU campus where their star forward Angel Reese played collegiately.

Ryan Chiaverini spoke to a young man, Mount Prospect native Chase Bandolik, who ran the entire state of Illinois in 10 days. He explained the how and why he accomplished the feat, while soaking his feet.

