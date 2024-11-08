24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Nov. 8, 2024

ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, November 8, 2024 8:43PM
Dionne and Jeff Meller discussed the mess that is now the Chicago Bears. They have a must-win game this Sunday against New England at Soldier Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

Dionne and Jeff Meller discussed the mess that is now the Chicago Bears. They have a must-win game this Sunday against New England at Soldier Field.

Sam Panayotovich is fresh off a winning weekend and is back with his best bets for college and the NFL. Also, Jeff is around to discuss your fantasy rosters and how to improve them.

Dionne spoke with new White Sox manager Will Venable.

Ryan Chiaverini took a hit in the latest addition of Bearly Accurate.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
