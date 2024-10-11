ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Oct. 11, 2024

Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller discussed the Bears playing over in London this week. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, looking for their third win in a row.

Sam Panayotovich has his latest sports betting picks for the weekend and Jeff and Dionne talk fantasy football and what to do with those nasty bye week plays.

Dionne spoke with a freshman soccer player who is the captain of the team, but he is also carrying a lot more weight on his shoulders after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Ryan Chiaverini's Bear-ly Accurate segment looks to stay on its winning streak, but does it come at the expense of the Bears?