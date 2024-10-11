WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: Oct. 11, 2024

Dionne Miller Image
ByDionne Miller WLS logo
Friday, October 11, 2024 8:04PM
ABC7 Chicago Overtime
Dionne Miller and Jeff Meller discussed the Bears playing over in London this week. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, looking for their third win in a row.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of "ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller" Fridays at 5:30 and 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m. on ABC7's 24/7 stream.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Dionne and Jeff Meller discussed the Chicago Bears playing over in London this week. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday and will be looking for their third win in a row.

Sam Panayotovich has his latest sports betting picks for the weekend and Jeff and Dionne talk fantasy football and what to do with those nasty bye week plays.

Dionne spoke with a freshman soccer player who is the captain of the team, but he is also carrying a lot more weight on his shoulders after his father was diagnosed with cancer.

Ryan Chiaverini's Bear-ly Accurate segment looks to stay on its winning streak, but does it come at the expense of the Bears?

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW