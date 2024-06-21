ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller: June 21, 2024

Dionne talks about about the disappointing start for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

Dionne talks about about the disappointing start for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

Dionne talks about about the disappointing start for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

Dionne talks about about the disappointing start for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Watch the full video segments of ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 4:30 a.m.

Dionne talks about about the disappointing start for both the Chicago Cubs and White Sox. ESPN baseball beat writer Jesse Rogers was at Wrigley Field to report live for the Overtime streaming show. With the trade deadline looming, he gave his thoughts on whether either team will make any significant changes.

The Chicago Bulls traded away fan favorite Alex Caruso, and Dionne discusses the deal. She also did an interview with two female basketball legends, Lisa Leslie and Nancy Lieberman. They talked about the WNBA gaining popularity thanks to Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. The legends also discussed the league they're coaching in, The Big 3.

The Chicago Bears are trying to be special in all phases next season, including SPECIAL TEAMS, so they're looking at who will return kicks for them next season. Speaking of returning kicks, former Bears QB Justin Fields was virtually returning kicks in a trailer for the next Madden video football game.

In addition to a full slate of baseball next week, Dionne looks ahead to both the NBA and NHL Drafts that will take place next weekend.