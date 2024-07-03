Activist out of police custody after confronting Dolton trustee over sexual assault allegations

Activist Jedidiah Brown is out of police custody after confronting Dolton, Illinois Trustee Andrew Holmes over sexual assault allegations Monday.

Activist Jedidiah Brown is out of police custody after confronting Dolton, Illinois Trustee Andrew Holmes over sexual assault allegations Monday.

Activist Jedidiah Brown is out of police custody after confronting Dolton, Illinois Trustee Andrew Holmes over sexual assault allegations Monday.

Activist Jedidiah Brown is out of police custody after confronting Dolton, Illinois Trustee Andrew Holmes over sexual assault allegations Monday.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Activist Jedidiah Brown is out of police custody on Tuesday night after being removed by officers during Monday night's Dolton Village Board meeting.

Video shows Brown confronting Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes over sexual assault allegations.

Brown spoke with ABC7 one-on-one after his release.

"As I was walking around, he was beckoning for me to come and saying some expletive words. And I was going to get my answer, and I'm going to get my answer, because he's a fellow advocate, and he should know better than all of his behaviors," Brown said.

Brown says he has been charged with resisting arrest, and that he has also been served with an order of protection.

Holmes is accused of sexually assaulting a former Dolton employee during a trip to Las Vegas last year.

SEE ALSO | Dolton firefighters demand answers about alleged unpaid insurance premiums, missing retirement funds

Those allegations are under investigation, but Holmes has not been charged.

Holmes is, however, facing a civil suit filed by the alleged victim, Fenia Dukes, who was there when Brown was released Tuesday.

"This is wrong, and this all just happened because of something that I said that happened to me," Dukes said. "I just want to tell everybody thank God - thank God for this man. I don't know you but thank you."

ABC7 reached out to Holmes for a response.

He didn't want to comment on the sexual assault allegations or what unfolded during Monday night's meeting.