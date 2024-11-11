Town hall calls for firing of Chicago police officers allegedly on Oath Keepers membership list

In May, CPD did not discipline 7 officers over alleged ties to far-right, antigovernment group that played role in Jan. 6 attack

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Activists and elected officials hosted a town hall Sunday calling for the firing of seven Chicago Police Department officers and a sergeant whose names were allegedly on a membership list for the far-right antigovernment group the Oath Keepers.

Chicago police have declined to take disciplinary action against those officers. Now there are calls for Mayor Brandon Johnson to establish a civilian task force to look at extremism within CPD.

The town hall was held on the Northwest Side, and there were demands for action aimed at police and the mayor.

"These people should not be on the police force. Period!" one person said.

"It's dangerous to allow these elements to continue to be in the Chicago Police Department, to be even called public servants," 25th Ward Bryon Sigcho-Lopez said. "It's disgusting."

Last May, CPD declined to discipline the officers, saying a Bureau of Internal Affairs investigation found allegations of wrongdoing were "not sustained" after the officers said they "had no involvement" with the Oath Keepers and were unaware of any "hate or white supremacy" ideology associated with the group.

However, CPD's probe was found to be insufficient by the Office of Inspector General, which recommended CPD "reopen the investigation." The department has declined to do so.

"We're not saying what the outcome should be. We're saying that based on our review of the investigation, there were certain deficiencies that we believe will change the outcome," Dep. Inspector General for Public Safety Tamara Richardson said.

Now there are calls for Mayor Johnson to get involved. Demands at the town hall included not just the firing of the officers, but also the establishment of a civilian task force to examine extremism within CPD.

"Because the police are investigating themselves through the Bureau of Internal Affairs, unsustained allegations are letting officers with extreme ties stay on the force," District 14 Council Member Ashley Vargas said.

ABC7 left messages left for CPD and the mayor's office seeking comment on those demands, but did not hear back.