Famed actor and Chicago native Corey Hendrix talks 'The Bear' with Val and Ryan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Yes Chef!" This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan celebrate the highly anticipated third season of FX's The Bear, now streaming on Hulu!

To kick it off with a live studio audience, famed actor and Chicago native Corey Hendrix, who plays Sweeps on "The Bear," joined Val and Ryan at the desk! He talked about his role on the show as well as some new projects he has coming up!

'The Bear' food tour:

Hulu's hit show "The Bear" has been a love letter to Chicago in the way it shows off the city's food-life from top notch restaurants to mom-and-pop community staples.

So, we thought, "why don't we give some of those restaurants a visit?"

We traveled around town from Pequod's Pizza to the Michelin-starred fine-dining experience at Ever to Roeser's Bakery over on North Avenue.

And a huge thank you to Roeser's Bakery for surprising our studio audience on Friday with delicious donuts! Make sure to stop by the Bakery at 3216 West North Avenue and visit their website.

Val and Ryan also sit down with the local influencer behind the handle "yuckingitup" on Instagram. He has made it his mission to visit all the restaurants featured on "The Bear."

Next time you are looking for something good to eat in the city, watching an episode of "The Bear" may give you the inspiration you needed.

Roeper's reviews: Spend or save?

Richard Roeper tells you which movies are worth the money.

"The Bear - Season 3" - SPEND

"The Bear" returns for its third season after taking home a huge slate of awards and accolades for season's one and two.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" - SPEND

"A Quiet Place: Day One" is a prequel to the award-winning film by John Krasinski "A Quiet Place." The new film stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn as some of the first survivors of the mysterious aliens who attack at even the slightest sound.

"Kinds of Kindness" - SPEND

"Kinds of Kindness" is a black comedy starring Emma Stone about three stories revolving around a man trying to take control of his own life.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.