Actor DeRay Davis co-hosts 'Windy City Weekend' with Val Warner, talks Chicago Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday on "Windy City Weekend," comedian and actor DeRay Davis joined Val Warner as guest co-host.

Davis chatted about returning to his hometown of Chicago, the aftermath of the California wildfires and his comedy shows at the Chicago Improv.

For tickets to Davis' shows at the Chicago Improv, visit improv.com/chicago/comic/deray+davis.

Nafsi Restaurant

Nafsi is participating in Chicago Restaurant Week.

Chicago restaurant week kicks off Friday, and runs through Feb. 9. The 17-day celebration highlights Chicago's award-winning culinary scene from hundreds of top restaurants. Chef Dondee Robinson of Nafsi Restaurant stopped by to share some favorite bites from their menu.

For more on Nafsi Restaurant, visit www.nafsisouthshorebeach.com.

For more on Chicago Restaurant Week, visit, www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week.

Spend or Save

Here's what to spend your money on this weekend.

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to review new movie and TV shows hitting theater and streaming platforms this weekend.

'Presence' - SPEND

Lucy Liu stars in a horror movie told entirely from the point of view of the ghost that is haunting a family's house.

'Into the Deep' - SAVE

"Jaws" legend Richard Dreyfuss co-stars in this modern-day pirate movie that leads him to shark-infested waters.

'I'm Still Here' - SPEND

Golden Globe winner Fernanda Torres stars as a mother keeping her family together during a time of crisis in 1970s Brazil.

Yogaletics

Here are some yoga poses for the mind, body and soul.

Yoga instructor Sidney Francois Friis stopped by to share how yoga personally benefitted him both physically and mentally. He shared yoga poses that heal the mind, body and soul.

For more on Yogaletics, visit https://yogaletics.global.