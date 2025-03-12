Adam Beckerink, who is facing domestic violence charges in incidents involving Caitlin Tracey, paid the bond issued in Michigan.

Suspect in estranged wife's South Loop stairwell death released from jail on Michigan warrant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man named as a suspect in his estranged wife's South Loop death was released from jail after paying bond issued in Michigan, ABC7 learned on Tuesday.

Adam Beckerink was arrested Sunday at his Chicago home for an outstanding warrant in Michigan.

A Berrien County bench warrant was issued for aggravated abuse domestic violence charges. They stemmed from incidents at the New Buffalo home of Beckerink's wife, Caitlin Tracey, last year.

A Cook County judge ordered Beckerink, a former tax attorney, to go back to Michigan in-custody on Monday.

On Monday, Beckerink's attorney unsuccessfully tried to convince a Cook County judge to release his client from custody, and he waived extradition to Berrien County.

However, ABC7 learned on Tuesday that Beckerink paid the bond issued in Michigan in full, and he was released from custody.

The same week Tracey died, Beckerink allegedly failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing and his trial for the charges.

"Adam Beckerink was arrested at his condo in Chicago. He is not a fugitive; he has lived there for five years," attorney John Brayman said.

On Oct. 27, his 36-year-old estranged wife of just six months was found dead at the bottom of the stairwell in the South Loop high-rise where Beckerink lives. Her body was partially severed.

Chicago police reports show Beckerink had reported his wife missing that same day, saying she'd last been seen two days earlier.

Information obtained by the ABC7 I-Team shows Beckerink was first taken into custody Oct. 28 by Chicago police for what investigators said were "inconsistencies" in the report he made.

Documents viewed by the I-Team say, as he was handcuffed, Beckerink asked, "Is she alive? Is she OK?"

After two days of questioning, Beckerink was released.

Tracey's death continues to be under investigation. Her cause of death remains undetermined.

On Monday, an assistant state's attorney referred to Beckerink as a suspect in her death.

"He had nothing to do with his wife's death, and he will continue to appear in court. And we will continue to speak through our filings in court on his behalf," Brayman said.

Tracey was laid to rest by her family months after her death. Tracey's parents won custody of their daughter's remains after a legal fight with Beckerink.

Tracey's parents argued he had a history of abusing her.

Court filings spell out a well-documented history of abuse allegations by Tracey against her husband, and it's those charges that sent Chicago police to Beckerink's home Friday.

Police seized Beckerink's cell phone, and documents filed by his attorney to get it back say Chicago investigators claim "it was on 'investigative hold.'" His cell phone is now part of his wife's death investigation that's still underway by Chicago police detectives.

Beckerink's trial on the aggravated abuse charges in Michigan is scheduled to start April 15.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.