Man whose estranged wife found dead in South Loop stairwell now considered suspect in her death

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man arrested months after his estranged wife was found dead in a South Loop stairwell appeared in court Monday.

Adam Beckerink was arrested Sunday at his Chicago home for an outstanding warrant in Michigan.

The former tax attorney appeared before a Cook County judge Monday.

Beckerink was ordered by a Cook County judge to go back to Michigan in-custody.

A Berrien County bench warrant was issued for aggravated abuse domestic violence charges. They stemmed from incidents at Caitlin Tracey's New Buffalo home last year.

The same week Tracey died, Beckerink allegedly failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing and his trial for the charges.

"Adam Beckerink was arrested at his condo in Chicago. He is not a fugitive; he has lived there for five years," attorney John Brayman said.

Beckerink's attorney unsuccessfully tried to convince a Cook County judge to release his client from custody.

So, Beckerink waived extradition to Berrien County.

On Oct. 27, his 36-year-old estranged wife of just six months was found dead at the bottom of the stairwell in the South Loop high-rise where Beckerink lives. Her body was partially severed.

Chicago police reports show Beckerink had reported his wife missing that same day, saying she'd last been seen two days earlier.

Information obtained by the ABC7 I-Team shows Beckerink was first taken into custody Oct. 28 by Chicago police for what investigators said were "inconsistencies" in the report he made.

Documents viewed by the I-Team say, as he was handcuffed, Beckerink asked "is she alive? Is she OK?"

After two days of questioning, Beckerink was released.

Tracey's death continues to be under investigation.

Her cause of death remains undetermined.

On Monday, an assistant state's attorney referred to Beckerink as a suspect in her death.

"He had nothing to do with his wife's death, and he will continue to appear in court. And we will continue to speak through our filings in court on his behalf," Brayman said.

Tracey was laid to rest by her family months after her death. Tracey's parents won custody of their daughter's remains after a legal fight with Beckerink.

Tracey's parents argued he had a history of abusing her.

Court filings spell out a well-documented history of abuse allegations by Tracey against her husband, and it's those charges that sent Chicago police to Beckerink's home Friday.

Police seized Beckerink's cell phone, and documents filed by his attorney to get it back say Chicago investigators claim "it was on 'investigative hold.'"

Berrien County has 30 days to pick Beckerink up from the Cook County Jail.

If the Berrien County Sheriff's Office does not pick Beckerink up within the 30 days, he will be released from the Cook County Jail, but the warrant against him remains.

Beckerink's trial on the aggravated abuse charges in Michigan is scheduled to start April 15.

His cell phone is now part of his wife's death investigation that's still underway by Chicago police detectives.

