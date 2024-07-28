Adult-only camp 'Sip N S'mores' returns Labor Day weekend for third year

LEAF RIVER, Ill. (WLS) -- Get ready for an epic weekend of adult-fun and camaraderie this Labor Day.
Sip N' Smores is accepting registrations for its third year of their camping extravaganza.
The event is hosted at the only Black-owned summer camp in Illinois.
The experience isn't the average camping trip. It's a mix of adult fun, friendly competition, parties, food, and drinks for a one-of-a-kind experience, making new friends in the great outdoors.
The adult-only getaway runs August 30 through September 2 at Camp Kupugani, located at 6644 W White Eagle Rd in Leaf River, Illinois.
Participants can rent their own tent for $330 or a cabin for $350.
The deadline to register is August 26. Visit sipnsmores.com to register.