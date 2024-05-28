Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Albany Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a Monday evening shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Albany Park neighborhood's 3100-block of West Carmen Avenue at about 5 p.m.

A 23-year-old man was near the street when a vehicle pulled up, and someone inside fired shots, police said.

The victim, shot in his abdomen, was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

