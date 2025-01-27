16-year-old killed in shooting at Altgeld Gardens home identified by officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager who was shot to death on Sunday has been identified by officials.
The shooting happened in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood's 13100-block of South Corliss Avenue just after noon, according to Chicago police.
Three people were inside a home when someone shot at them.
A 16-year-old boy, shot nine times, was transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, where he died.
He was later identified as Makai Rodriguez by the medical examiner.
A 17-year-old boy, shot eight times, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
An 18-year-old man, shot in his arm, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
Area Two detectives are talking to a person of interest.
