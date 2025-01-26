16-year-old fatally shot 9 times, 2 others injured in shooting at Pullman home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting at a Far South Side home left a teen boy dead and two others injured on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Pullman neighborhood's 13100-block of South Corliss Avenue just after noon. Three people were inside a home when someone shot at them.

A 16-year-old boy, shot nine times, was transported in critical condition to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-oldboy, shot eight times, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man, shot in his arm, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Area Two detectives are talking to a person of interest.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

