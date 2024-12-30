Texas woman recalls horror of tornado that killed 47-year-old wife: 'I am devastated'

ALVIN, Texas -- A devastating tornado in Alvin, Texas took the life of a 47-year-old woman, after she was thrown from a trailer during the storm.

The family identified her to ABC Houston affiliate KTRK as Jamie Brown, who is survived by her wife, Stafnie Brown.

"I think she's going to be there when I wake up; she's not," Stafnie Brown said.

Stafnie Brown said the family got an alert on their phone, and about 10 minutes later, the tornado hit their property.

Jamie Brown took cover in a trailer that got tossed more than 50 feet across the property.

"Somehow, it threw her out of it. I found her in a puddle face up," Stafnie Brown said.

The couple was separated during the storm. Stafnie Brown said she took shelter with her mom inside a tiny home on the property.

"The chair right there on the wall and this front door fell on top of us," Stafnie Brown said.

Seven people lived on the property, all of them family. Erika Ackerman was one of the four who wasn't home at the time. When she returned, she was shocked to see nothing left.

"We are all lost and numb. It's really hard to process. It's like, I know it's real. I can see that is real, but it still doesn't feel real," Ackerman said.

It is hard to imagine what it feels to look at everything you built, cracked and mangled, and, in Stafnie Brown's case, gone forever.

"It's hard. We got married within 28 days of meeting each other," Stafnie Brown said.

The new year is now bringing a new beginning nobody asked for.

She told KTRK she is choosing to meet it with extraordinary courage.

"I am devastated. I mean, I can't do nothing, but I can pick up and go on because that is what she would want me to do," Stafnie Brown said.