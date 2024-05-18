Katy Perry prepares for last time as 'American Idol' judge; show gears up for crowning new champion

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The countdown is on to the season finale of "American Idol." Sunday night, we'll say a heartfelt goodbye to judge Katy Perry after seven years with the show. Expect three hours filled with music, and the crowning of a new winner.

"I think they're all deserving," said Perry. 'I think they're ready. The top three are ready to go."

The three contestants still in the running: Will Moseley, Jack Blocker and Abi Carter.

As for the finale also being Perry's last stand at the judge's table, everyone expects plenty of tears.

"It'll be emotional," said judge Luke Bryan. "Katy and Lionel and I have developed a close friendship. It will be an emotional night."

"There will be a moment," said host Ryan Seacrest. "She's going to take the stage. It will be especially significant being her last performance."

Lionel Richie agrees.

"To see her leave is going to be frightening and sad, but at the same time ... hang on to your seat! She has a roar, about herself, no pun intended."

"I think I will be crying at anything," said Perry. 'It's been a beautiful journey and I love watching these kids grow and becoming this big beautiful patchwork quilt."

"American Idol" airs Sunday nights on ABC.