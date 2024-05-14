WATCH LIVE

Antisemitic flyers found on vehicles, in yards in West Ridge; CPD investigating: alderwoman

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 12:22PM
Antisemitic flyers were found on West Sherwin Avenue in West Ridge, Alderwoman Debra Silverstein says. She said CPD is investigating.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderwoman Debra Silverstein said antisemitic flyers were found in West Ridge Sunday night into Monday morning.

They were found on windshields and in yards in the 50th Ward, in the 2900-block of West Sherwin Avenue.

Silverstein said she has spoken with a police commander, and the investigation is being treated very seriously.

If a flyer was placed on your property, you're asked to not throw it away because any physical evidence or security camera footage could help police.

RELATED: Northwestern threatens disciplinary action as American, Israeli flags vandalized

On Monday, Silverstein was in Jerusalem for Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel's 76th Independence Day on behalf of the Jewish Diaspora, the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest said.

She is the only Jewish alderman on the City Council.

