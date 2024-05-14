Antisemitic flyers found on vehicles, in yards in West Ridge; CPD investigating: alderwoman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderwoman Debra Silverstein said antisemitic flyers were found in West Ridge Sunday night into Monday morning.

They were found on windshields and in yards in the 50th Ward, in the 2900-block of West Sherwin Avenue.

Silverstein said she has spoken with a police commander, and the investigation is being treated very seriously.

If a flyer was placed on your property, you're asked to not throw it away because any physical evidence or security camera footage could help police.

On Monday, Silverstein was in Jerusalem for Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel's 76th Independence Day on behalf of the Jewish Diaspora, the Consulate General of Israel to the Midwest said.

She is the only Jewish alderman on the City Council.