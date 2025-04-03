April marks Autism Awareness Month: Local agency hosts 17th Annual Walk-A-Thon

As April begins, ABC 7 Eyewitness News celebrates Autism Awareness Month, highlighting neurodiversity and supporting individuals and families making a difference.

In honor of the occasion, local Autism Awareness & Support Agency, The Answer, is hosting its 17th Annual Walk-A-Thon to raise awareness and funds for autism and developmental disabilities. Founder and CEO Debra Vines shared the agency's mission: to provide resources and support to families through various programs that promote inclusion. The Walk-A-Thon, a key fundraiser, brings the community together to support the cause. The Answer has positively impacted many families, improving education, social skills, and family support. Vines emphasized that Autism Awareness Month is a reminder to respect and support those with autism and developmental disabilities. For more info or to register for the walk, click here.