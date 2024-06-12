Arlington Heights bridal shop owner Monique Pruitt pleads guilty to theft by deception

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A bridal shop owner accused of ripping off customers in Arlington Heights has pleaded guilty to theft.

Please note: The above video is from our previous report

The ABC7 I-Team investigated claims in 2023 that Monique Pruitt, owner of Ava Nicole Bridal Suite in Arlington Heights, was ripping off her customers. Multiple women told us they paid Pruitt hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars for wedding dresses that were never delivered.

The women said Pruitt promised refunds and then ghosted them, leaving them without their wedding dress and the money they had paid her.

In our first report, Pruitt told the I-Team she takes full responsibility for the dresses not being delivered and would refund all affected customers. The women we spoke to said they still haven't gotten their money back.

Arlington Heights police arrested Pruitt, and she was charged with felony theft by deception. She pleaded guilty Tuesday.

The court ordered her to serve two years of probation and pay $2,300 in restitution to the victims.