1 killed, 1 injured in Arlington Heights wrong-way crash on Rand Road

An Arlington Heights wrong-way crash on Rand Road has left one person dead and another injured.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Arlington Heights Monday night, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Rand Road between Euclid Avenue and Schoenbeck Road, Arlington Heights police said.

The Mt. Prospect Fire Department responded to the crash and confirmed that one person was killed in the wrong-way crash. Fire officials also confirmed another person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Rand Road is closed in the area of the crash as police investigate. Further details were not immediately available.

