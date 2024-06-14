Marijuana company celebrating Juneteenth by supporting expungement clinic in Chicago

The Ascend Wellness marijuana company is celebrating Juneteenth by supporting an expungement clinic in Englewood, Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Recreational marijuana use has been legal across Illinois for years now. But many people still have marks on their records for doing something that is no longer a crime.

A free event this weekend is all about helping people move forward with a clean slate.

Ascend Wellness is a cannabis company that is celebrating the upcoming Juneteenth holiday by supporting an "expungement clinic" in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Danielle Drummond, vice president of social equity at Ascend and Claire Warne, manager of equity programs and community partnerships, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 6946 S. Stewart Ave. in Chicago.

Visit www.awholdings.com for more information.