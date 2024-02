Cook County court clerk unveils new Expungement Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Clerk Iris Y. Martinez announced the opening of the new Expungement Department.

Martinez said the department will enhance access transparency for residents.

The department will offer a centralized location for expungements, which means that rather than filing at the courthouse or arresting agency where your case was heard, residents can file expungement paperwork at the new department, according to Martinez.