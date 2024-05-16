WATCH LIVE

Athletes Unlimited to celebrate legacy of softball in Chicago at Daley Plaza

Softball was invented in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Tracy Butler WLS logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 2:41PM
Athletes Unlimited are celebrating the history and legacy of softball in Chicago with a 12-foot-ball at the Daley Plaza on Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will celebrate its ties to softball at the Daley Plaza on Thursday.

The event is sponsored by Athletes Unlimited, which is one of the country's only professional women's softball leagues.

Athletes Unlimited recently announced a five-year extension to its stadium lease at the Parkway Bank Sports Campus.

Alyssa Denham and Tori Vidales joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the celebration.

A 12-foot tall softball will be on display for photo opportunities, as well as giveaways and several meet-and-greets.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clark and Washington.

Fun fact: Softball was invented in Chicago.
