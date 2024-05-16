Athletes Unlimited to celebrate legacy of softball in Chicago at Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago will celebrate its ties to softball at the Daley Plaza on Thursday.

The event is sponsored by Athletes Unlimited, which is one of the country's only professional women's softball leagues.

Athletes Unlimited recently announced a five-year extension to its stadium lease at the Parkway Bank Sports Campus.

Alyssa Denham and Tori Vidales joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the celebration.

A 12-foot tall softball will be on display for photo opportunities, as well as giveaways and several meet-and-greets.

The celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Clark and Washington.