Attempted arson at Villa Park cannabis dispensary possibly connected to Chicago attacks, police say

An attempted arson at a Villa Park cannabis dispensary on Roosevelt Road is possibly connected to Molotov cocktail attacks in Chicago, police said.

An attempted arson at a Villa Park cannabis dispensary on Roosevelt Road is possibly connected to Molotov cocktail attacks in Chicago, police said.

An attempted arson at a Villa Park cannabis dispensary on Roosevelt Road is possibly connected to Molotov cocktail attacks in Chicago, police said.

An attempted arson at a Villa Park cannabis dispensary on Roosevelt Road is possibly connected to Molotov cocktail attacks in Chicago, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was seen breaking into a west suburban cannabis dispensary and throwing a lit-up Molotov cocktail in a similar manner to recent attacks in Chicago, police said.

Villa Park Police are investigating after someone apparently tried to set fire to a cannabis dispensary on Saturday.

Surveillance video showed the crime around 4 a.m. Saturday at the Cannabist Store on East Roosevelt Road in Villa Park.

Police said someone broke the window and then threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail into the dispensary. The flame quickly went out and the suspect ran off.

Police think the attack may be linked to two similar attacks at cannabis dispensaries in Chicago.

The Chicago crimes happened on two separate days:

-4700-block of Milwaukee Avenue on April 19 at 3:13 a.m.

-4000-block of Damen Avenue on April 27 at 3:49 a.m.

Chicago police said a man allegedly broke the window of the businesses, lit a Molotov cocktail and threw it in.

The Chicago attack suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a mask over his face. Police added he also had a black fanny pack over his shoulder.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood