Attempted car break-in caught on video as Northbrook police investigate string of burglaries, thefts

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- New video captured an attempted break-in that happened over the weekend in the north suburbs.

The incident in Northbrook comes as police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries in the area.

Investigators say three cars were stolen, and more than a dozen others were burglarized.

In every case, police said the cars were unlocked and the cars stolen had keys left inside.

