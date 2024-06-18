Attempted car break-in caught on video as Northbrook police investigate string of burglaries, thefts

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- New video captured an attempted break-in that happened over the weekend in the north suburbs.
The incident in Northbrook comes as police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries in the area.
Investigators say three cars were stolen, and more than a dozen others were burglarized.
In every case, police said the cars were unlocked and the cars stolen had keys left inside.
