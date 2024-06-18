WATCH LIVE

Attempted car break-in caught on video as Northbrook police investigate string of burglaries, thefts

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 18, 2024 4:16AM
Attempted car break-in caught on video in north suburb
Investigators recently reported three stolen cars and more than a dozen burglaries in Northbrook, Illinois.

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- New video captured an attempted break-in that happened over the weekend in the north suburbs.

The incident in Northbrook comes as police are investigating a string of vehicle thefts and burglaries in the area.

Investigators say three cars were stolen, and more than a dozen others were burglarized.

In every case, police said the cars were unlocked and the cars stolen had keys left inside.

