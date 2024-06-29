Award-winning author, Chicago-native Tomi Adeyemi dishes on newest book, movie deal

WATCH LIVE

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Saturday, June 29, 2024 3:44PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A New York Times Best-Selling author is making Chicago Proud.

Nigerian American writer Tomi Adeyemi is known for her groundbreaking novels, Children of Blood and Bone and Children of Virtue and Vengeance. The Hugo and Nebula award-winning novelist grew up in Chicago and graduated from Harvard University with an honors degree in English Literature. After graduation, she studied West African mythology in Salvador, Brazil, which inspired her debut series.

On June 25, Adeyemi released the third and final book in her Orisha trilogy, Children of Anguish and Anarchy. On her book tour, she returned home to the Chicago area, and sat down with ABC7 to talk about the epic finale, and the movie deal to bring her books from paper to screen.

