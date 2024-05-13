Issa Rae, Justin Theroux among stars who take culinary journey in new Nat Geo series

"Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski will host a new culinary adventure docuseries for National Geographic called "No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski."

Porowski will serve as a gastronomic guide and take a star-studded line-up of celebrity friends on a journey toward cultural and personal discovery. The series will feature Awkwafina, Henry Golding, James Marsden, Florence Pugh, Issa Rae and Justin Theroux.

These celebrities, alongside Porowski, go on epic journeys to discover their past by way of their ancestors' food traditions, techniques and culinary experiences. With Rae in Senegal, Pugh in the United Kingdom, Golding in Malaysian Borneo, Marsden in Germany, Awkwafina in South Korea and Theroux in Italy, each episode is an adventure, filled with cinematic moments, intimate conversations with locals, the joys of cooking and, of course, lots and lots of eating.

"With Antoni as our fearless, passionate guide, each guest on the show is able to connect with their past through these really beautiful culinary experiences," said Tom McDonald, executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, National Geographic. "When you see Awkwafina, Henry, James, Florence, Issa and Justin on screen, experiencing these powerful journeys, it's as if you're right next to them. Nat Geo's hope is that our viewers get inspired after watching these journeys to discover the diverse culinary traditions of cultures all around us."

"No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski" is set to premiere in spring 2025.