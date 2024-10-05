Babysitter found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing of 2 young Lisle girls

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A babysitter accused of stabbing two young girls in the west suburbs last year, was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

On Friday, a DuPage County judge ordered Jennifer Kouchoukos of Naperville to another mental health evaluation to determine her course of treatment.

Kouchoukos allegedly stabbed the two children, aged four and one, multiple times in their back and chest at their Lisle home in November 2023.

Officers were called to the home for a report of a suicide attempt. The found the two children covered in blood and Kouchoukos wearing blood-soaked clothing nearby.

Both the children and Kouchoukos who was 51 at the time, were rushed to the hospital.

Kouchoukos is due back in court on Nov. 14.

